MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to learn more information about a hit and run that happened on Monday night.
According to a Facebook post by MPD, a dark colored sedan turned off of Douthitt Street, and lost control for some reason. The sedan then hit a parked vehicle in a driveway.
The driver was supposedly aware of the collision since they got out of the sedan to take photos of the incident. Then the driver left without contacting the owner of the damaged vehicle or the police.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Mayfield Police Department at 270-247-1621 or 270-856-3721