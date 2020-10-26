PADUCAH — The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center held the Sixth Annual Paducky Derby at Bob Noble Park in Paducah.
The event featured 10,000 rubber ducks that raced across the pond to win their owners cash prizes of up to $2,500.
The grand prize winner of $2,500 was Jennifer Jenks of Michigan. Second place, who won $1,000, was Lora Croley of Paducah, KY. The third place winner, who won $500, was Tim Henschel of Paducah, KY.
Community members who adopted ducks for the race watched through Facebook Live. The in-person event was closed to the public due to COVID-19. The race was voiced by Neil Bradley.
“While this race was delayed and challenged by COVID-19 restrictions, we watched our staff, Board of Directors and community truly rally together to make this fundraiser a success,” said Executive Director Dr. Mary Foley. “While the pandemic has isolated us in many ways, its connected us profound ways as we come together for the greater good of survivors of domestic violence. We are so grateful for the support of our community!”
With sponsorships and duck adoptions Merryman House said the race profits will exceed more than $50,000 for services for survivors of domestic violence.