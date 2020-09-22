GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Have you renewed your vehicle registration in Kentucky?
If not, the grace period for unpaid registration ends October 6.
People can renew their vehicles online, in, person or by mail. The grace period was put in place to help people couldn't afford payment at the start of the pandemic.
Local 6 spoke with Local county clerks about what this means for thousands of people in the area.
4,500 cars. That's how many vehicle registrations have not been paid from March till October in Graves County. County Clerk Kim Gills said there will be penalties if you don't renew by October 6.
"Since COVID has hit, it's been hard on families and stuff," Gills said. "And we've done what we can do here. I just don't want to see anyone pay penalties. I just want to try to help, help them."
Not only would you pay to renew your vehicle, But Gills said people would have to pay a fee for each month it was past due. That's up to 7 months of payments if your car renewal is due in March. McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said people who waited this long, may have forgotten their vehicle registration is due.
"People think 'oh I've got so many months' to do this and now it's kind of slipping up on us," Griggs said. "And yeah, just a few weeks left for this grace period."
Griggs said 11,664 vehicles in McCracken County have not been renewed. Griggs and Gills hope people get it taken care of before October 6 and avoid all the penalties.
In Marshall County, more than 3,900 vehicles have not yet been renewed.