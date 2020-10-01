Many Kentucky schools in the Local 6 area are on fall break next week. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is advising against it, as schools are gearing up for a few days off.
Three west Kentucky superintendents said their students and staff need a break.
Marshall County Schools usually has a fall break, but this year the district will only have a mini-break. Superintendent Trent Lovett said instead of a week-long vacation, the mini-break will be held Oct. 9-12.
"We've been in school now for six weeks, and as I walk through the hallways and look at the students and look at the teachers, I can see the stress and the need for a break on their face," said Lovett.
They could not have a full fall break because COVID-19 reduced the number of school days for this year.
Beshear discouraged schools from taking fall breaks in his Tuesday COVID-19 briefing.
"None of our schools have been in long enough, and I hope that they would consider using that fall break time, if they are able to do in-person classes, to do in-person classes,"said Beshear. "I'm incredibly worried about where families could travel."
The governor recommended in-person learning begin on Sept. 28.
McCracken County High School students returned to in-person learning a month ago. The district's fall break will be Oct. 5-9.
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said that will not hinder students' education. "We've been back from March 13 to now. I mean, that is the hindrance," said Carter.
He said the district is adapting to changes, and will make the best decision for students and staff.
"We're trying to take an approach that meets the needs of our 7,000 students and 1,000 staff members," said Carter. "So again, you know, everyone is going to have different viewpoints and opinions on this, but you know, we want to make sure what we do is get everybody back healthy and safe."
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively agrees with Lovett and Carter. Paducah's fall break is Oct. 2-12.
Shively said the time away will also give the district more time to reflect on what has worked over the first six weeks of the school year and increase sanitation efforts.
School leaders remind families to stay away from hot-spot areas during fall break, and to continue following CDC guidelines.