PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Derrick Henry was held to 30 yards rushing on a terrible day for the Tennessee Titans, who lost 35-10 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Henry entered second in the NFL in scrimmage yards, rushing yards and rushing TDs. Ryan Tannehill threw for only 141 yards and one touchdown.
Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a concussion on a scary helmet-to-helmet hit on the Titans' lone touchdown.
The Titans are still the only team in the AFC South with a winning record and they have a grip on winning the division and earning a top-four playoff seed in the conference.