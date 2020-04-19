WHITE COUNTY, IL -- The Egyptian Health Department is reporting a toddler as the first confirmed positive COVID-19 case in White County.
The health department says the toddler is at home in isolation and doing well.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, local health care provider, Egyptian Health Department and the toddler's family have all been notified and are monitoring the child.
COVID-19 shares many symptoms with common respiratory disease. If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider. You can also call one of these COVID-19 hotlines:
- Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)
- 1-800-889-3931
- DPH.SICK.ILLINOIS.GOV
- Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH)
- 1-844-988-7800
- Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse)
- (618)-273-2275
- Harrisburg Medical Center
- (618)-253-7671