With 2019 almost behind us, we're taking a look back at the biggest local stories of the year.
High school investigations
Investigations into multiple sex cases at the McCracken County High School lead to arrests and charges, the return of a well-loved teacher, and the resignation of a superintendent.
Major flooding
Several areas in southern Illinois were sitting in floodwaters for months due to massive flooding from the Mississippi River. FEMA later denied the state's request for aid.
A miracle
When a tornado hit Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the worst was feared. Yet all inside, including 40 preschool children, were found safe.
Hero the dog
The story of Hero starts after the young pup found abandoned on the side of the road. His mouth taped shut and his tail broken in several place. Now, Hero is living in a loving home while the man who abused him was sentenced to jail.
Pledge of Allegiance
The Pledge of Allegiance was brought back to McCracken County High School. Principal Matthew Houser decided to initiate the pledge after hearing that it had never been done at the school since it opened seven years ago.
Winter flooding
Lots of rain lead to widespread flooding in the Local 6 area in February. This included at Beacon Dragway and Paducah International Raceway. Sky 6 video we posted of the flooded raceway became a viral hit on our Facebook page.
Massive mudslide
A mudslide shut down eastbound Interstate 24 just north of Nashville, Tennessee back in late February. It was several months before the road was reopened to traffic.
Plant closing
Earlier this year, Briggs and Stratton announced that it would be closing its facility in Murray. City leaders have already worked to bring one new company into the area.
'In God We Trust'
Starting this school year, the motto "In God We Trust" had to be displayed in all public schools in Kentucky. Some schools got a little creative with complying with the new law.
Patti's reopens
After being closed for almost two years, Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers reopened just before the holiday season. The restaurant had to be rebuilt after it was destroyed in a fire in February 2018.
The story of Lucky
Lucky the dog was involved in a very bad wreck. But it was the picture of him being comforted by a local fire chief that made this story go viral. We were able to catch up with Lucky to learn more about the loyal pooch.
The Racers and Ja Morant
The Murray State Racers made it to the 2019 NCAA tournament with their star player Ja Morant. They lost to Florida State, but Morant ended up signing and debuting with the Memphis Grizzlies later in the year.