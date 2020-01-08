Tracking Counties Considering Sanctuary Ordinances
|County
|Judge Executive
|County ordinance or resolution
|On fiscal court agenda
|McCracken
|Craig Clymer
|No
|Marshall
|Kevin Neal
|Ordinance
|On hold
|Fulton
|Jim Martin
|No
|Calloway
|Kenneth Imes
|No
|Ballard
|Todd Cooper
|No response
|Carlisle
|Greg Terry
|Resolution
|Yes
|Lyon
|Wade White
|No
|Trigg
|Hollis L. Alexander
|No response
|Livingston
|Garrett Gruber
|No response
|Caldwell
|Larry Curling
|No response
|Graves
|Jesse Perry
|No response
|Crittenden
|Perry Newcom
|Possible Resolution
|No
We're tracking west Kentucky counties and cities considering Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances and resolutions.
This list is current as of 01/08/19.