Tracking Counties Considering Sanctuary Ordinances

County Judge Executive County ordinance or resolution On fiscal court agenda
McCracken Craig Clymer No
Marshall Kevin Neal Ordinance On hold
Fulton Jim Martin No
Calloway Kenneth Imes No
Ballard Todd Cooper No response
Carlisle Greg Terry Resolution Yes
Lyon Wade White No
Trigg Hollis L. Alexander No response
Livingston Garrett Gruber No response
Caldwell Larry Curling No response
Graves Jesse Perry No response
Crittenden Perry Newcom Possible Resolution No

We're tracking west Kentucky counties and cities considering Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances and resolutions.

This list is current as of 01/08/19.