Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Massac County in southern Illinois... East Central Pulaski County in southern Illinois... Ballard County in western Kentucky... McCracken County in western Kentucky... * Until 415 PM CDT Thursday. * At 1014 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing or expected to produce 1 to 2 inches of rain possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Paducah, Metropolis, La Center, Lone Oak, Reidland, Brookport, Barlow, West Paducah, Barkley Regional Airport, Lovelaceville, New Columbia, Kevil, Joppa, Olmsted and New Grand Chain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PULASKI...WEST CENTRAL MASSAC...NORTHEASTERN BALLARD AND NORTHWESTERN MCCRACKEN COUNTIES... At 1012 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Karnak, or 9 miles north of La Center, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Karnak, Kevil, Joppa, Olmsted and New Grand Chain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Pulaski County in southern Illinois... Massac County in southern Illinois... Southeastern Pope County in southern Illinois... Southwestern Livingston County in western Kentucky... Northwestern Marshall County in western Kentucky... Northern Ballard County in western Kentucky... McCracken County in western Kentucky... Northeastern Graves County in western Kentucky... * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 1004 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Karnak, or 8 miles north of La Center, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Paducah, Metropolis, La Center, Reidland, Lone Oak, Brookport, Karnak, Barkley Regional Airport, Ledbetter, West Paducah, Kevil, Joppa, Olmsted, New Grand Chain, Hamletsburg and Symsonia. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 19. Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 31 and 38. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

...Heavy rains may again impact portions of northeastern Carlisle, eastern Ballard, McCracken and northern Graves Counties... A cluster of thunderstorms is moving into parts of the Purchase area of western Kentucky from the northwest. This storm is producing heavy rains. On its current track the system may impact parts of McCracken and Ballard Counties through 1100 am. This would likely lead to rapid onset flash flooding given the recent heavy rains. The storms for now look likely to remain north of the Mayfield, Wingo and Bardwell areas but residents in the area should closely monitor for updates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor closely for updates through noon today. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional thunderstorms may move over the area this morning and afternoon. Any rainfall of significance may lead to renewed flooding in locations that experienced torrential rainfall this week and where the ground is already saturated. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&