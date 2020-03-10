PADUCAH —The Local 6 Weather Authority is preparing you ahead of severe weather. Our 30 minute special "Tracking the Storm" airs Saturday night.
All week leading up to that special, we'll look back at last year's active severe weather season and show you how the Weather Authority will track storms again this spring.
It's important to have multiple ways to receive and hear severe weather alerts quickly. Your best bet is the WPSD Radar app. For more information on how to download the free app, click here. When you download it, click the drop down menu in top right corner, and go to settings. Make sure your station notifications are turned on. Select which weather types you would like to receive alerts for. Also, make sure your notification sounds are turned on.
Once you've got ways to get alerts, we need to know what they mean.
A severe thunderstorm or tornado watch means watch out — a tornado or severe storm is possible over the next few hours. Be prepared to act quickly, and review your safety plan.
A watch means that all of the ingredients are there. Severe weather is possible.
If all those ingredients come together, a warning will be issued.
A severe thunderstorm or tornado warning means "take action." Severe weather is occurring, there is imminent danger to life and property, and take shelter immediately.
When that warning is issued, do you know where to go?
You are at home, go to the lowest level possible. A basement or underground shelter is best. If you don't have a basement, go to an interior room without windows. You want to have as many walls between you and the outside as possible. Upstairs rooms and rooms along exterior walls do not offer good protection.
Now what if you're like me and live in an apartment? Get to know your downstairs neighbors, and go to a first floor room if possible. And like your plan for a house, a closet or bathroom is best.
Something else to do before the storm is build your severe weather emergency kit. Since so many of us rely on our smartphones to stay connected to weather coverage online and to get alerts, make sure you have a power bank to keep your phone charged when the power goes out. And make sure to have fresh batteries in your weather radio in case you lose cell phone coverage.
Also make sure to have a flashlight and extra batteries. Keep cash on hand, along with important medications and child-care needs.
Have a copy of important documents such as insurance information in case you need to file a claim.
It sounds funny, but put on shoes before severe weather to protect your feet from any glass or debris.
And put a whistle in your kit just in the event you should need to help someone locate you in storm damage.