Two recent traffic stops led to a pair of drug arrests in McCracken County.
On April 30, 2022, at about 10:00 pm, Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the Farley Community. The passenger of the vehicle was 33-year-old Ashley F. Casteel of Marion, KY. Casteel was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Casteel was lodged in the McCracken Regional Jail. Casteel is charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st degree and other charges.
On May 1, 2022, at about 12:20 am, A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the Lone Oak Community.
The passenger of the vehicle was 36-year-old Deangelo A. Marshall of Union City, TN.
Deangelo had an active arrest warrant from Ballard County. During the arrest Deangelo was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm out of Union City, TN.
Deangelo also was in possession of two controlled substances suspected of being Ecstasy and Marijuana.Marshall is charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Marijuana and Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).