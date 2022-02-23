MAYFIELD, KY — The Dec. 10 tornado outbreak left behind physical damage and debris, and it caused sleepless nights and anxiety for those who experienced it.
Unlike debris, it can be difficult to see a tornado's impact on metal health. Four Rivers Behavioral Health has a specialized trauma task force to help storm survivors. The team is made up of specialized crisis counselors that are trained in trauma-focused care.
They plan to go door to door in communities that were impacted by the tornado. Danelle Sams, site administrator for the William H. Fuller Center, says they're talking with people where they are and providing additional services if they need them.
Maybe severe weather makes your chest tighten, or driving through your debris-ridden community is too much to take in.
"It's OK to not be OK," Sams says.
Whether you lost your home, a loved one or your sense of community, Sams and her staff at Four Rivers are there to help.
"Sometimes it's just good to talk to somebody, and sometimes that person might not be family. That's where it's my job to sit and listen and to hear," Sams says.
They've seen a shift from immediate and physical needs, such as food and housing, to mental health.
"We are seeing several people that are now recognizing those symptoms of anxiety and worry, like today and the recent weather we've had," Sams says.
If you're not comfortable talking to someone, Sams says there are coping strategies you can use at home. Taking a hot shower, practicing deep breathing or squeezing a stress ball can calm anxiety.
"Reminding yourself that you are present in that moment, and in that moment you are safe," Sams says.
It's going to take time to heal as a survivor and a community, but it starts with asking for help. They have a 24/7 crisis hotline, if you want to talk to someone right away or you don't want to meet in person. The hotline is 800-592-3980.