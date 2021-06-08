MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The trial began Monday for a McCracken County man accused of attacking and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in her home.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has said Gary Pugh went to the woman's home in July, claiming he wanted to pray for her. Once insider her home, Pugh allegedly forced the woman into her bathroom, punched her in the face, slammed her head into the bathtub and sexually assaulted her.
A neighbor who noticed a car he didn't recognize outside the woman's home went to her door and started knocking. The man told Local 6 he began pounding on the door after no one answered his initial knock, and Pugh ran out of the house.
That neighbor, Shawn Beach, found the woman injured inside her home. "It can't hurt to check, you know? That's the thing, because I was about to go back in the house and just sit down. I probably would have never known, and she'd probably be dead right now," Beach told Local 6 in July.
Pugh was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. He's charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Opening arguments in his trial began Monday.
Describing the condition the victim was found in, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Walter said the woman "is beat up. Her pants are torn. Her face is bruised up. Her head is knocked up. She's bleeding. She bit her lip."
"You're gonna' see that and hear about it and see some photographs," he said.
The trial is expected to last through Wednesday, June 9.