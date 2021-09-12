TRIGG COUNTY, KY—Kameron Layton Smith, a fifth grader at Trigg County Intermediate School died on Sept 9., according to Trigg County Public Schools.
The school district announced the fifth graders death on Facebook the following day.
"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially our students," said the district in a Facebook post.
No cause of death was given.
Goodwin Funeral Home, which is handling his arrangements said Smith was from Cadiz, Kentucky.
He was born April 4, 2010, in Clarksville, Tennessee and was the son of Timothy Craig Smith, Jr. and Crystal Dawn Smith.
"He was baptized at New Hope Baptist Church in 2019. Kameron loved playing video games on his Xbox and PlayStation, he especially enjoyed playing Fortnite," said Goodwin Funeral home in a Facebook post.
Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc. It's located 138 Main Street in Cadiz. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. On Monday, September 13, 2021 at Cadiz United Methodist Church, funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Steve Neel officiating. Burial will follow at Trigg Memory Acres in Cadiz, Kentucky.
Trigg County Schools is offering counseling to any student who needs help.