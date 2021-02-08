Weather Alert

...Light wintry precipitation expected tonight... Across portions of southern Missouri southeast of a Cape Girardeau to Poplar Bluff line, far southern Illinois south of Route 13, and west Kentucky, expect patchy light rain and sleet this evening to change to a mix of light snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight. Significant accumulations are not expected, but slippery conditions may develop on lesser traveled roads and elevated or untreated surfaces. More significant amounts of wintry precipitation are expected to the north, such as southwest Indiana, the Marion Carbondale area, and the Ozark foothills of southeast Missouri. Use extra caution when traveling overnight and during the early morning commute.

...Prolonged wintry precipitation event expected later Tonight through Thursday... .A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, affecting areas primarily north of a Poplar Bluff to Vienna Illinois to Owensboro Kentucky line will come to an end early this morning. However, a more significant wintry precipitation event is expected to return across the Quad State later tonight and persist through Thursday. At this time, significant and dangerous ice accumulations may be possible by Thursday morning, especially over parts of west Kentucky, the southern tip of Illinois, and the Delta region of southeast Missouri. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to a half inch and total ice accumulations of one quarter to locally one half inch possible. * WHERE...Delta region of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and extreme southern Illinois. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and dangerous road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Damage to some trees and local power outages may occur due to the accumulating ice. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&