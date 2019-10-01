The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Oakland (16) 6-0 169 1

2. Maryville 5-0 151 2

3. Whitehaven 5-1 117 3

4. Bradley Central 4-1 113 4

5. Brentwood 5-1 99 5

6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 5-0 91 6

7. Ravenwood 4-1 68 7

8. Houston 5-0 61 8

9. McMinn County 5-0 37 10

10. Independence 5-1 19 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Central (15) 6-0 163 1

2. Beech (1) 6-0 141 2

3. Powell 6-0 124 3

4. David Crockett (1) 5-0 104 4

5. Summit 6-0 94 5

6. Henry County 4-2 80 6

7. Knoxville West 6-0 65 7

8. Gallatin 6-0 43 NR

9. Kirby 4-1 37 8

10. South Doyle 5-1 30 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Page 26. Rhea County 13.

Division I - Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Greeneville (13) 4-1 162 1

2. Elizabethton (2) 5-0 139 3

3. Haywood County (1) 5-1 134 2

4. Anderson County (1) 5-1 118 4

5. Nolensville 5-0 104 5

6. Hardin County 5-1 91 6

7. Livingston Academy 6-0 68 8

8. Marshall County 5-1 59 9

9. Montgomery Central 5-1 22 NR

10. Springfield 4-2 16 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Alcoa (16) 5-1 169 1

2. Covington (1) 6-0 149 2

3. Pearl-Cohn 6-0 135 3

4. Red Bank 5-0 114 4

5. East Nashville 6-0 98 5

6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 6-0 83 6

7. Loudon 6-0 75 7

8. Upperman 5-1 57 8

9. South Gibson 5-1 33 9

10. Westview 4-2 9 10

(tie) Wooddale 5-1 9 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Peabody (13) 5-0 161 1

2. Meigs County (3) 6-0 153 2

3. Watertown 5-1 117 3

4. Trousdale County 4-1 108 4

5. Forrest 6-0 100 6

6. South Greene (1) 6-0 79 T8

7. Lewis County 4-1 64 T8

8. Tyner Academy 3-2 55 5

9. Fairley 4-2 26 7

10. Houston County 5-0 19 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Happy Valley 12.

Division I - Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. South Pittsburg (14) 5-0 166 1

2. Huntingdon (2) 6-0 148 2

3. Lake County (1) 5-0 138 3

4. Freedom Prep 6-0 118 4

5. Fayetteville 6-0 81 7

6. Greenback 4-2 76 6

7. Cornersville 4-2 52 8

8. Coalfield 5-1 49 9

9. Greenfield 5-1 40 5

10. Monterey 6-0 33 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Copper Basin 19.

Division II - Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. University-Jackson (15) 5-0 159 1

2. Fayette Academy (1) 5-1 142 2

3. Nashville Christian School (1) 5-0 141 3

4. Friendship Christian 4-2 101 4

5. Davidson Academy 3-2 94 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II - Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. ECS (15) 5-1 168 1

2. Lipscomb Academy (2) 4-1 145 2

3. Boyd Buchanan 4-1 116 4

4. BGA 4-2 69 3

5. Chattanooga Christian 3-2 68 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Grace Christian 34. Franklin Road Academy 25. CAK 19.

Division II - Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. McCallie (16) 6-0 169 1

2. Brentwood Academy 5-1 127 2

3. Baylor 5-0 114 3

4. MUS 5-1 107 4

5. Briarcrest 6-0 79 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 30. Ensworth 14.

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; WCMT, Martin; WNWS-FM, Jackson.