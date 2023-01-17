(CNN) — Tuesday is National Bootlegger's Day, a time to celebrate the repeal of prohibition 90 years ago. You might say it’s the complete opposite of "dry January."
Jan. 17 also happens to be the birthday of legendary bootlegger Al Capone and Templeton Rye, his favorite whiskey.
Whether illegal untaxed liquor was made by moonshiners or smuggled by bootleggers like Capone, prohibition lasted 13 long years.
Some present-day distilleries, such as Grandaddy Mimm's in Georgia, Ole Smoky in East Tennessee and Silent Brigade Distillery in Paducah, pay tribute to original moonshine recipes.
Moonshine runners are even credited with the inspiration for NASCAR racing.
It's suggested you celebrate National Bootlegger's Day by raising a glass of your favorite spirits.
It's also a good time to learn about speakeasies, flappers, the roaring twenties and America during the prohibition era.