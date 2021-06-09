McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two active shooting investigations are underway in McCracken County.
The first shooting happened a little after 10 p.m. on Walter Jetton Blvd, in Paducah. There is not a lot of information being released right now. Authorities are only saying shots were fired.
The second shooting happened sometime after 11 p.m. in McCracken County on Colony Drive.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter tells Local 6 authorities do not believe there is any public safety concern now.
This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.