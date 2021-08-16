MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY—One person is in the hospital after a two car rollover in McCracken County on Sunday afternoon, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies were called to the intersection of Krebs Station Road and South Friendship Road about a two vehicle crash involving a rollover with injuries.
A release said, 19-year-old Anthony Olmeda was driving southbound on South Friendship Road. Deputies say he ran the stop sign on South Friendship and the intersection of Krebs Station Road and hit 18-year-old Cody Doublin.
Doublin was taken to Lourdes Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.