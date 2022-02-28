CHARLESTON, MO. – Police in Charleston, Missouri arrest two people in connection to a deadly shooting at a party on February 19, 2022. Kevon Evans-McClinton and Zatryus Moore, both of Charleston, are charged with murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. They are being held at Mississippi County Jail.

According to Charleston Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting at a party location on the 100 block of South Franklin Street. When they arrived they discovered multiple people had been shot. Two people were killed and 14 others injured.

Zatryus R MOORE.jpg

Zatryus R. Moore is charged with: Murder 2nd Degree – 2 counts, Assault 1st Degree – 2 counts, Unlawful Use of Weapon – 4 counts, and Armed Criminal Action – 4 counts
KEVIN Z. EVANS-MCCLINTON.jpg

Kevin Z. Evans-McClinton is charged with: Murder 2nd Degree – 2 counts, Assault 1st Degree – 2 counts, Unlawful Use of Weapon – 4 counts, and Armed Criminal Action – 4 counts. 

The two victims have been identified as 19 year old Brianna Schumer of Cape Girardeau, and 23 year old Clintayzia Clark of Cape Girardeau.

A police department spokesman says this is still an active investigation and additional charges against the two in custody are expected.