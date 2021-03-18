MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department has announced that two people are dead following a shooting incident that happened near the Murray State University campus on Tuesday.
Police say around 7:36 a.m. Tuesday officers found a child and two adults who all appeared to have a gunshot wound.
The Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland pronounced 31-year-old Anthony Amoroso, of Murray, dead at the scene.
The investigation shows Amoroso shot his girlfriend, 46-year-old Katherine Bryan, and the child before shooting himself.
The child and Bryan were transported by EMS to the Murray Calloway County Hospital where they were then flown to another hospital by Air Evac.
Bryan later died from her injuries.
