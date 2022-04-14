PADUCAH — Two men were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning at a busy Paducah intersection, police say.
The Paducah Police Department says officers were called shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday to the crash scene at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Bleich Road.
Witnesses told police a speeding 1994 GMC pickup truck ran a red light on Lone Oak Road, and a 2003 Ford Explorer SUV ran a red light while turning left onto Bleich Road. The SUV collided with the pickup truck. Meanwhile, a 2015 Toyota Sienna van was turning right onto Lone Oak Road from Bleich Road under a green traffic light. The police department says the woman who was driving the van told officers she saw the truck and the SUV were about to crash, and she applied her brakes. But, when the two other vehicles collided, they bumped into the front of the van.
The police department says witnesses confirmed that the woman had the right of way, and said the two other drivers both went through the intersection under a red light.
The man driving the pickup truck, 50-year-old Carl Green of Bardwell, and the man driving the SUV, 80-year-old Arthur Schofield of Paducah, were trapped inside their vehicles. Responders with the Paducah Fire Department freed the men, who were both taken by ambulance to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. From there, Schofield had to be flown to an out-of-state hospital, police say.
The woman driving the van — 46-year-old Johnna Travis of Paducah — and two passengers traveling with her were unharmed in the crash, the police department says.
The roadway was blocked for about an hour and 30 minutes while the PPD Collision Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.