PADUCAH — Kentucky bars closed their doors again Tuesday.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the call after days of increasing COVID-19 cases, but the executive order could mean major losses for bar owners and their staff, as well as for their inventory.
Downtown Paducah is home to many bars that invite people into their businesses for drinks and a good time, but that will not be possible for the next two weeks.
Whitney Wallace is the general manager for the 1857 Hotel, Paducah Axe, and The Johnson Bar in Paducah. When she found out about the governor's order, she was not surprised, just disappointed.
"That's a half a month's worth of revenue that's not coming in, and you know there's still overhead, there's still things there," said Wallace. "There's a lot of places that are going to lose, you know, some products and stuff like that, that are time-sensitive, that expire."
The 1857 Hotel will have to close its bar, but the hotel can still bring in guests.
Paducah Axe is still able to serve food and keep its ax throwing, but the Johnson Bar must remain closed entirely.
Wallace said those sudden changes have her worried about employees.
"With the federal unemployment about to end at the end of the month, this just really kind of makes us nervous for our employees," said Wallace, referring to the $600 bonus to federal unemployment. "If we have to lay them off, we're just really crossing our fingers that we can figure out a way to make sure that they're still OK, and that they can come back."
Wallace said the safety of customers and staff comes first.
She is still concerned this closure could be longer, putting bars in a tougher position. Wallace said she just wants balance.
"When we can reopen, we’re just going to all have to come together and make sure we’re doing our part to really make sure we’re keeping people safe," said Wallace. "Trying to keep people distant and making sure that we're putting the right procedures in place to where we can find that sweet spot that everybody is healthy but they also can go out and enjoy themselves."
Wallace said they are meeting to put together a proper plan for their staff. She said they are looking into brunch and lunch ideas at Paducah Axe to bring in more revenue.