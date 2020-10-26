MURRAY, KY — People from across the area came out in their cars and trucks to the Cheri Theater parking lot to show their support for President Donald Trump.
Supporters could be seen wearing Trump attire and waving flags for Trump's reelection campaign.
The rally was led by U.S. Congressman James Comer a strong supporter of the president who is also up for re-election.
Comer was elected to Congress in 2016 and represents the 1st Congressional District. He currently serves as the Republican Leader of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.