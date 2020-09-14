PADUCAH -- In Kentucky, more than $3.6 billion in unemployment benefits are in the hands of people who lost their jobs because of the pandemic.
That number is from the Kentucky labor cabinet which still has more money it needs to pay out.
"Do your job. Do your job. You know if you can't do your job step aside and let us find somebody who can take care of this mess," said unemployment filer Wanda Reep.
Reep had her job hours reduced dramatically in May.
Eventually she received one unemployment benefits check, but after that first check she has received nothing.
"I'm just one person that hasn't received unemployment there are hundreds and hundreds just like me that haven't gotten anything," Reep said.
Despite the Labor Cabinet processing more than 92% of COVID-19 related unemployment benefits, thousands of them remain unresolved.
The cabinet said in a email, "No one in state government will be satisfied until all Kentuckians have received the unemployment benefits for which they qualify."
Reep said she wants the Paducah unemployment office to open back up. The office has been closed for months along with other regional unemployment offices.
"We can go and talk to a person if we have a problem and they can help us rectify it. That's what we want," Reep said.
The Labor Cabinet said at this time there is no definitive date for reopening the Paducah office. They do plan to open the office eventually.
They also said, all eligible unemployment filers will receive their state and federal back pay. They didn't give an exact date.
The cabinet recommended any UI claimants having problems to submit their questions at UI Questions or call 502-564-2900.