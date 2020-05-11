KENTUCKY - The record number of people receiving unemployment benefits due to COVID-19 is putting a strain on state unemployment funds. Kentucky's unemployment fund could run out of money by the end of May.
"This is temporary, it's temporary, but it's something that I have pushed for people to sign up for so that we can help everybody get through this period," says Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear says if Kentucky's unemployment fund runs out of money, the Commonwealth will have to borrow money from the federal government to ensure people out of work continue to get their benefits.
"We're gonna do whatever it takes including borrowing from the federal government, which you can to make sure you can continue our unemployment program," says Beshear.
Kentucky isn't alone. California already ran out of unemployment funding and was forced to borrow from the federal government. Many other states aren't far behind. Tennessee's unemployment fund could run out in four months, Illinois could run out in six weeks and Missouri in 13 weeks.
"My advice is to focus on reopening the economy," says Kentucky Congressman James Comer.
Comer says it'll be inevitable that states will have to borrow from Washington to keep unemployment benefits flowing. He worries about the long-term impacts of the federal government spending money it doesn't have. He also believes reform for Kentucky's unemployment system is needed.
"I want to help the state, I want to help local government, but we have to make some changes in the state of Kentucky in respect to the unemployment insurance fund," says Comer.
Getting unemployment processed has been difficult for some people in Kentucky. The Kentucky Career Center says they have recently cleared out around 11,000 issues in the system. They assure people should be getting their benefits in the next two to three days.