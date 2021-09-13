UNION CITY, TN-- Teachers and parents are educating their children on the significance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Adults in Union City, Tennessee, used a memorial climb to educate children.
Union City Middle School Teacher Sherri Moore's fifth-graders made encouraging posters for firefighters, nearly 100 students. They are in her transition groups.
Their words of encouragement lined the stairwells and other areas of the Discovery Park Tower staircase Saturday.
It was all to encourage firefighters and rescue workers through their memorial stair climb.
Student Madisen Lawrence, 11, explained what her poster said.
" Be brave. Be safe. Be firemen," said Lawrence.
Local 6's Temi Adeleye asked why she wrote it.
" Because, to keep on going, and how much people they said they saved that day, and how they got hurt, but they kept on going no matter what."
Dozens of families showed up for the moment.
Parent Brandi Griffin brought her daughter Lillie.
Griffin explained to her why local firefighters and rescue workers participated in the climb.
" You want to make it as real as possible, without any bias to it, but I guess to make them understand exactly how many regular people became heroes that day," said Griffin.
"Also helping them understand how great America was on September 12 how we all came together, and it didn't matter, religion, race, anything, that we were there to help each other."
Lillie also created artwork for the climb, which Griffin knows was helpful.
" Sometimes I feel like our local dispatch and stuff, not get swept under the rug, but it's kind of like that's their job, but you know, you don't realize exactly, what they know they're signing up for when they do this."
Students also read "I survived the Attacks of September 11, 2001."
The Discovery Park of America will also have an exhibit from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.
It is called "September 11, 2001: the day that changed the world.
It is available through the end of September.