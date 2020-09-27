Like so many events in 2020, the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County's biggest fundraiser of the year is different this go-round. The United Way's Jackpot Extravaganza presented is going virtual!
Each ticket for the Jackpot Extravaganza is a chance to win, and all ticket sales support the United Way and 15 local agencies. Only one winner will be chosen. If between one and 1,999 tickets are sold, the grand prize is $5,000. If 2,000 or more tickets are sold, the grand prize will increase to $10,000!
WPSD Local 6 will bring you live coverage of the ticket drawing at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.
The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County is partnering with the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities for Jackpot Extravaganza event, meaning proceeds benefiting the United Way and member agencies will be matched up to $10,000. The event is presented by CFSB.
Leading up to the drawing, Local 6 will bring you stories about each of the agencies that will benefit from the event. Those agencies are: