MARTIN, TN — Monday is the first day of class for several colleges and universities in the Local 6 area.
The University of Tennessee at Martin is one of them. They're already dealing with 50 student COVID-19 cases and 5 staff cases.
Adranique Merriweather is a junior psychology major. Merriweather said this school year feels different.
"I'm used to the campus being really busy, and seeing a lot of familiar faces, and friends and everybody excited to go to class."
"And then I walked out my dorm this morning. And it was empty. And then for the people that I did see, they were really spaced out,"Merriweather added.
Merriweather is concerned for freshman like Ashonta Johnson. Johnson said all her classes are online or video.
"Being physically in the classroom, I feel kind of helps other people better than sitting in front of a computer and doing it." Johnson said.
"Especially when you want to have study sessions with your classmates or you have group projects together,"
Only 50% of staff and campus are back on campus. Class sizes are also a lot smaller. Some teachers have even closed off some rows, to practice social distancing.
There are social distancing signs, hand sanitizing stations, and masks are required around campus. Chancellor, Keith Carver said 50 students and 5 staff have tested positive. And there's a plan in place if the virus continues to spread.
The biggest thing, I think different for this fall is we asked every faculty member to be ready to go online." Carver said.
"So in the event that we do need to move from face to face to hybrid, we can shift into a virtual remote format very quickly,"
Merriweather and Johnson are still excited for the school year. They hope everyone can have fun and stay safe.
Chancellor Carver said the university has isolation rooms for students to stay in if they positive. On the main page of UTM's website, they will have daily updates on COVID-19 cases.