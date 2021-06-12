PADUCAH--Verizon and Straight Talk customers may have been experiencing outages since Saturday morning when they try to use your phone.
WTWO in Terra Haute, Indiana is reporting the outage and that there is no known cause.
People all across the Local 6 Area have been going through these outages, which includes those in Indiana.
There is not a time frame for when their services will be back up.
We will keep you updated on any information. Some local areas affected are Kentucky State Police Post 1, McCracken, Calloway, and Carlisle County.
Public service agencies in the area are also experiencing outages like the Murray Police Department and Paducah- McCracken Emergency Services.
We will keep you updated on any information as it is made available.