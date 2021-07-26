PADUCAH- Saturday's weather led many of you to spend the day outdoors. Some people went to the park for humans and others headed to dog parks.
That's where you will find dog owner, Rebecca Furch.
"It's too hot to walk them since the pavement gets hot. I don't think people realize they sweat out their pads, so I try to make sure they're in a grassy area," says Furch.
She tries to keep playtime with her dogs Charlie, Stormy and Byrdie limited to 10 minutes. Then, they'll head back home for a sweet treat.
"They'll get a nice pup cup when they go home, and then they'll rest," says Furch.
Furch isn't the only pet owner trying to keep her pets cool during this heat. A veterinarian, Dr. Russell B. Jones, is making sure his dogs cool off with some time in the water. He warns pet owners to be cautious when playing outside.
"Let them exercise or whatever they want to do until they're tire. Then, make sure there's plenty of water around."
Heat stroke symptoms in dogs include: excessive panting, bright red gums and excessive drooling. In extreme cases, dogs can experience seizures, vomiting and even collapse.
If your dog starts to overheat, you can wet their paws down with the water hose.
"You don't have to use ice water. Ice water can actually cause the blood vessels to constrict, and that decreases blood flow to the areas that we're trying to cool off," says Jones.
Dr. Jones says to limit outside time to 10 minutes with about 30-45 minutes of rest in between.