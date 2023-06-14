PROVIDENCE, RI (WJAR) — Drivers in Rhode Island noticed something very strange during the morning commute in Providence Tuesday — a raccoon stuck at the very top of a light pole on the highway.
Officials worked for hours and were finally able to get the animal down later in the evening.
It could be comical to some, but state leaders say it was a safety hazard.
"Our fear obviously was the fact that this raccoon could fall onto the windshield of a truck or car and cause an accident on a very busy roadway," says Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management spokesperson Michael Healey.
Healey says the department worked with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and state police to get the raccoon down.
State police temporarily closed lanes of the road where the raccoon was stuck, and the transportation department brought in a bucket truck.
"Our EPO gave a quick lesson on how to use the snare to grab the raccoon while the RIDOT worker was up in the bucket, and he was able to do that," Healy says.
Some people in the area say the raccoon was there for hours as they drove by earlier and contacted authorities.
The DEM says it was aware of the situation, but didn't immediately have the means to get the animal down safely.
But, workers were eventually able to get the little guy down from the pole.
"Having been up the light pole that long without food and water and then getting dropped to the ground, it took off pretty fast,” Healey says. “So it looked healthy."
The raccoon was safely rescued and released. It was caught on camera scurrying off into the woods.
It's not clear how the raccoon managed to get up there in the first place.