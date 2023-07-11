Vienna High School
Registration Information
Below you will find school registration information for Vienna High School. This information applies to new students, returning students, incoming freshmen from all feeder schools, and Dongola students that will be attending Vienna High School with specific notes for them. For questions that are not addressed below and or need individual attention please email info@viennahs.com.
School Registration- will be held on Wednesday, July 26, from noon to 6:00 p.m. and Thursday, July 27, from 7:00 a.m. to noon. A parent or guardian must accompany students on one of these days to complete the registration process. If you cannot attend the registration days, parents and students can complete registration online through the Student Management System (TeacherEase) any time after July 21. Parents can sign up for a username and password to access Student Management by going to www.viennahighschool.com and selecting Resources, Student/Parent Resources, Parent Access Registration. (Dongola note: Dongola students and parents will have an orientation, specifically for them, on Wednesday, July 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Vienna High School. Dongola parents and students are asked to attend the Vienna registration if possible and are welcome to do so during any of the above-noted times, but it might be more convenient for them to come at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, in order to attend the orientation at 5:30 pm. All others are welcome to attend this meeting however, orientation has already been provided to Vienna students and parents.)
Login information- All current and incoming students from feeder districts should already have login information. New students will receive this information as they register. (Dongola note: Dongola students and parents will receive a standardized username and password in the mail before July 21.
Chromebooks/Google Classroom- Our instructors utilize Google Classroom as the learning management system (LMS) for all instruction. We also will be issuing Chromebooks to each student that registers. (Dongola note: Chromebooks for Dongola students will be issued by Dongola.)
Proof of Residency- All incoming 9th-grade students and new students are required to provide two forms of documentation showing a physical address. Copies will be made at registration. Examples of acceptable documents are vehicle registration, driver’s license/state ID, cable bill, signed lease, water/electric/gas bills.
Incoming Freshmen- All incoming freshmen are required to have a school physical with documented required immunization or religious/ medical exemption and a dental examination. Dental Safari will be available again this year for students who do not already have a family dentist. Students can also be signed up for a physical examination at registration for a date once school starts, by a Nurse Practitioner for $25. A certified copy of their birth certificate must also be provided and a copy of a student’s social security card is preferred.
Incoming Seniors- All incoming seniors are required to have a meningococcal immunization. One, if given after the age of 16, or two, if the first one is given before age 16.
New Students- All new students are required to have a school physical with documented required immunization or religious/ medical exemption and a dental examination. An eye exam is required for all students entering the Illinois public school system for the first time. A certified copy of their birth certificate must also be provided and a copy of a student’s social security card is preferred.
Athletes- Students participating in athletics are required to complete a physical each year. (Dongola note: As of June 2023 Dongola has not initiated any requests to partner in any athletic programs. In order to do so both Dongola and Vienna would have to follow the IHSA cooperating process.)
(Dongola note: Extracurricular, other than IHSA-sanctioned actives, i.e. clubs, etc. Dongola students are welcome to participate in clubs and extracurricular activities that are not governed by third-party bylaws and or organizations unless otherwise established.)
Student Schedules- will be available for review online by logging onto Student Management at www.viennahighschool.com after July 21. Schedule changes will only be made once a student has completed a schedule change request form, which will be available at registration, or can be printed by going to http://www.viennahighschool.com, and then selecting Resources, Student/Parent Resources, Scheduling and Curriculum and selecting Schedule Change Request Form. After July 21, the master schedule can be found at the same location for review. All changes will need to be completed no later than the end of the second week of school. Schedule Change Request Forms must be turned in to the Guidance Office. (Dongola note: The Vienna guidance office is working to evaluate all existing transcripts to ensure that student schedules adequately meet graduation requirements and that students have accurate placement in core classes. Dongola students will follow Dongola graduation requirements. Vienna will also be asking Dongola students to provide elective preferences in order to customize schedules that are in line with student desires and goals.)
School Supplies- Students will be notified of required supplies by their respective teachers once school has started.
Dual Credit- After July 21, information about classes that are offered by the high school, with dual enrollment at the local community colleges during the regular school day, and are of no cost to the student, can be found on the Dual Credit Information sheet at http://www.viennahighschool.com Selecting Resources, Student/Parent Resources, Scheduling and Curriculum, and select Dual Credit Information Sheet. Also, a representative from both Shawnee College and Southeastern College will be at registration.
Dual Enrollment- Classes that qualify for college credit as well as high school are offered by the local community colleges either before or after school, online, or on college campuses, and are paid for by the student, more information can be found by contacting the respective college.
Picture Day- will be Monday, August 14. Students will be issued student IDs on picture day and required to carry them at all times while at school. If a student loses their ID, a $5.00 replacement fee will be charged. Parents can purchase pictures from Jostens. Informational packets will be mailed. Makeup picture day will be on September 11th at 8 am.
Student Accident Insurance- Our district participates in an insurance program that covers your child for injuries incurred while he or she is participating in school-sponsored and supervised activities including all athletics. This plan is secondary to any primary insurance the student may currently have in place. Optional student accident insurance can be purchased. Additional information about this program can be found on our website at http://www.viennahighschool.com and then selecting Resources, Student/Parent Resources, Student Accident/Insurance Information.
Bus Routes- will follow a similar pattern as last year. If you are new to the district, please call or stop by the high school so we can determine the appropriate bus route and estimated time of pick-up. (Dongola note: Dongola students will ride the Dongola bus routes to and from Dongola School and then be collectively transported to and from Vienna.)
Fees- are outlined below. Fees can be paid during in-person registration via cash, check or credit card, or online in the Student Management system by going to www.viennahighschool.com and selecting Login and then Student Management. (Dongola note: Dongola students/parents will not be responsible for Vienna school registration fees.)
Book and locker rental is $25.00 and should be paid for at registration.
P.E. uniforms are $20.00 and should be paid for at registration. If a student wishes to continue using the uniform from the previous year, no fee is required.
Parking stickers are $4.00 for those who drive automobiles on campus. You will need to provide information on the make, model, color, and license number of the vehicle you are registering.
Driver’s education is $85.00 for the class fee for all eligible students due at registration. At a later date, a $20.00 fee payable to the Secretary of State will be required to take the Learner’s Permit test. State law requires students to maintain a minimum grade point average to be eligible for a Learner’s Permit.
Outstanding fees- Billing statements at registration.
Chromebook Insurance- $23 per student to cover any accidents, spills, issues. Optional $10 per student for loss or theft of a Chromebook.
Meals-Hot breakfast and lunch choices are available each day. The menu can be found at www.viennahighschool.com and then select Calendar and the day. Students are also welcome to bring their own meals. (Dongola note: All Dongola students are eligible for free meals at both Dongola and Vienna.)
Calendar-Dates of any activities that are going to be occurring during the upcoming school year can be found on the online master calendar at www.viennahighschool.com and select Calendar. (Dongola note: The Dongola and Vienna school calendars have been matched. Anytime that Vienna is closed for snow and other emergency events Vienna will coordinate with Dongola and timely notification will be made.)
We hope that you have a great summer and look forward to the start of school on Friday, August 11, with an 11:30 a.m. dismissal. On Monday, August 14, we will have a 2:00 p.m. dismissal, which will continue during that whole week, and then will return to the regular 2:45 p.m. dismissal schedule on Monday, August 21.