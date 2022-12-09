Viewers recall the December 2021 tornado outbreak in their own words

The December 2021 tornado outbreak claimed 81 lives in Kentucky and carved a path of destruction that changed some communities in the Local 6 area forever. As the one-year anniversary of the outbreak approached, we asked you to share your stories from that night in your own words, as well as your photos and videos related to it. These are the stories you shared with us.
Note: These stories have been edited only where necessary for clarity.
Chelsea Jackson
On December 10, 2021, me and my husband were settled in at the family lake house on Vista Drive in the Cambridge Shores area. We had our 1-year-old daughter, Addilyn, with us. We settled into the bedroom in the basement for the night. I was watching the news on my phone, keeping track of the weather as well as receiving texts and phone calls warning me that the area was in the line of getting hit.
I remember moving the baby into the middle of the bed between us, because I am already so scared of storms.
Alarms starting going off on our phone and in the surrounding area outside, and I started to panic. I turned over to my husband and told him I think we need to get into the laundry room area that was down in the basement area.
Before I could finish my sentence, the power went out and everything got very quiet. It was one of the most scariest feelings to hear nothing. All of a sudden I hear the top of the house getting hit. My husband reached over in the bed, and threw himself on top of us. I remember the last thing I saw was the windows and doors in the room fly off.
We locked our legs together as tight as we could and left just enough room under us for our daughter to get air. The wind was so strong; I had never felt anything like it. You feel unclothed. The bedroom wall behind us came falling down on top of me and my husband, and I remember the wind pushing it down so hard. I just kept screaming “the baby, the baby.”
All of this happened so quick, but felt like the longest moment of my life.
Once the tornado had passed over us, I remember my husband telling me that we have to push this wall up so we can get out. As we pushed up on the wall, my husband slid out with the baby and helped me out.
We didn’t know at the time if it was done, and we were in such shock. He yelled to run for the laundry area. We were soaked from the rain and had no shoes. Just our clothes we were wearing. Once we got into the laundry area, I remember checking the baby over and over again for any little scratch, and by the grace of God she didn’t even have one.
Once I knew she was OK, I made a pallet in the laundry area for us. It was so dark, and we had nothing. The stairs from the basement to the upstairs was gone, along with the whole upstairs of the house.
My husband told me he had to go find his phone so he could call 911. Thankfully for Apple products, he used his Apple Watch to ding his phone that was laying in the middle of the yard. We called 911, and they explained to us the search and rescue was out there and working hard. I remember hearing people on our street and in the area screaming. I really at that time couldn’t believe what just happened.
My husband called his father and mother who was the owners of the lake house and told them we were fine but we couldn’t get out of the basement. They told us they were on their way from Paducah and to sit tight. A few hours later, my husband looked at me and said we have to try to get up to the road, because they aren’t letting my dad any further. We grabbed the baby and started climbing over all rubble.
Finally, after climbing over all of our memories at that house, we made it to the driveway and up to the road. A neighbor had a car that was still somewhat drivable and asked us if we needed a ride to the ambulance and station area they had set up a mile or so down the road. Once we got to the area, Mike Cappock and my husband’s dad and mother were there waiting for us.
This by far is a day I will never forget. You always hear of tornadoes, but you never expect it to hit like this.
I am beyond thankful that our lives were spared on December 10, 2021, and forever praying for those who were not so lucky.
My family and I have a whole different perspective on life these days and never take a day for granted.
Attached are some photos and videos of the property and surrounding area. Please reach out for more photos and videos of our property. It would only allow one attachment.
Rhonda Stover
On Dec. 10 around 4 p.m. my husband, Shawn Thompson, and I left our trailer on Twin Hill Road and headed to the Mayfield Graves County YMCA. Our youngest son didn't want to go, said it wasn't going to hit like always; nothing happens. So we left.
When we got to the YMCA, there were a couple of families that worked at the YMCA already there along with my oldest son, the Director of the YMCA Shawn Thompson Jr. I tried calling my sister, Sandy Holmes, to get her up there to the YMCA to shelter in place with us.
I knew it was going to hit our town because of the news people on channel 6. I got a hold of my sister and finally talked her into coming up to the YMCA. Meanwhile, my oldest son had sent a video to my youngest of the tornado that he had received from a friend stating "headed your way." He sent that video to my youngest.
So, he calls his Dad, and of course, he leaves to go get my youngest son. By this time, the tornado siren was going off. I'm shaking all over worried if they’re going to make it back in time. Two minutes before the tornado hits, they’re running from the parking lot, and myself, my husband, and my sister and her little dog go into the men's shower and take cover with pillows and blankets over our heads, holding tight on each other. My two sons are in the cleaning closet, which was the safest place to be because it has concrete all around it. The other family, they took cover also.
The wind blowing over the roof at the YMCA was so loud I just knew it was coming off. But after about two or three minutes it was over. We all went to the front of the YMCA and looked outside. Everything was so dark outside. But when the lightning struck from a distance we seen the tornado, and it was huge.
I told my husband "Our place is gone, babe, we have nothing." I lost it. I started crying uncontrollably. Thirty-nine years of our life together was gone. I wasn't for sure, but deep down I knew we lost things. That's it. It was things we lost.
I looked around and was calm. I have my husband, my boys and my sister. I have everything right here with me.
So, after we thought it was safe, my husband wanted to go out to see the damage. Headed to Twin Hill. We couldn't get through because of all the downed trees. So him and my youngest get out of the car and take off walking on 54, which is about 1 mile from Twin Hill. I'm headed back to the YMCA because the police made me turn around, leaving my husband and son walking to our home.
My oldest calls me, "Mom, get back to the YMCA. There is another tornado on the ground." I told him "No, I have to go get your dad and brother." So I turn back around and go as fast as I can to get to my husband and son. It's pouring rain. Can't see what's in front of me. My sister yells "Watch out."
There was a tree in the road, so I go around it. Cars everywhere. People trying to reach loved ones. I'm stopped. I'm yelling and screaming for my husband and son. I see a flashlight. I keep screaming their names. They hugging one another trying to run to me.
My son had stepped on a board with a nail in it. He said "Mom, things were flying over our heads. We were ducking and dodging things," but they were safe once again.
We returned to the YMCA, everyone safe.
The next morning was horrific. The damage my eyes was seeing was like nothing I ever seen before. My sister's apartment building — she lived on the second floor, only her building, the whole second floor gone. Just that building she lived in, second floor gone.
Next was our place. It was gone. I told my husband driving out to our place, I said, "That's probably our tin from our trailer right there and there," pointing out different areas on 54.
As we’re going down our Twin Hill Road, every house over the hill was gone, everything gone. My neighbors’ home, gone. Everyone’s place was gone. Everyone out on Twin as far as my neighbors were safe. But everything gone. I was in all numb, just numb. I was in a daze for about five days.
After that, we worked on the property every day trying to find anything we could. The fifth or sixth day we headed out to property, and there were about a dozen of the YMCA members with my oldest son going through and collecting things that could be saved. Then a bulldozer ran over trees and flattened everything. I screamed and went down to my knees. That's when it hit me that everything we had was gone. My mom's and dad's things were gone. They had passed away years before. My husband’s mom's things were gone. She too had passed away years before.
I love our community. I love Mayfield, Kentucky. We got through this, and we’re alive.
Thanks to Tent Okerson and Noah. They saved our lives. They saved my family’s lives. I'm forever grateful for those two men.
I think it was about maybe three or four days after the tornado, we were headed back out to the property, and my husband seen Trent by the fence of the courthouse looking at all the pictures of the people we had lost, him with big tears in his eyes. We had to pull over and tell him thank you and give him a big hug, and we all cried together. Got a picture with him, and my husband has that picture in his phone as a screen saver because he never wants to forget that's the person who saved his family. Thank you for reading my story, my family’s story of Dec. 10, 2021.
Melissa Walsh
This is a photo of me and my sister. Her name was Jill Monroe. I lost her that night. She was working at the candle factory. My son had got her the job, and that night my son was running late, and my sister called me and said they had them in the bathrooms and wasn’t letting them work. So, I told my son, and he decided not to go in, thank God, or I might have lost him, too.
My son got us in the bathroom. I could hear my house being ripped apart. Water was pouring in on us. After the tornado passed, my son’s phone rang. It was his friend at the candle factory. He said they was trapped, so I called 911 and told them then tried to call my sister over and over again. She never answered. We walked five blocks to reach help, then I got the news my sister was gone.
I’m now living alone in Princeton because there was nowhere to rent in Mayfield. I miss my kids and grandkids so much. I’ll never forget that night or the sounds I heard. Never!
Susan Campbell
Deerfield Subdivision in Princeton, Kentucky, was hit particularly hard, and my house, as well as those of neighbors in front of me on either side and even in the South Deerfield Subdivision, were completely wiped out.
As an older citizen of the subdivision, my husband and I had lived in our 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home for over 50 years. When the tornado struck, it destroyed not only my home, but also the memories of my husband who died on May 26, 2014.
It was like my life had been for nothing. I was an only child and had inherited items from both my family and my husband's, and they were all gone.
I have tried to upload photos of my rebuild that was completed by contractor Rodney Heaton. I moved in on July 19, 2022. Images of the Ed Koscho house was, as was the Frank Brown home, and the Chris Ramey residence rebuilding projects were also uploaded.
Others who have chosen not to rebuild or have left the neighborhood have left the area totally unrecognizable.
The night of the tornado my two Himalayan cats, Scottie and Amy, and I were alone. I was trapped in my home, and for three days my Scottie was missing, but was recovered when a rescue dog located him in the rubble of the house on the third day.
On day five, Amy was found in a wall behind the hall bathroom. Miraculously, we have all recovered from the physical injuries of the tornado, but all of us have PTSD from it and go a bit off when a wind or storm comes up.
What a difference a year makes.
The support of everyone in Caldwell County has been awesome and definitely in God's plan. Amazingly, no one in the southern end of South Jefferson and the subdivisions there perished in that event.
Had it not been for my neighbors knowing I was home alone with my cats and dug me from the rubble, I might have perished as well, instead of receiving a hand injury and a major cut on my head.
I just am so grateful for the volunteers, friends, family, churches and organizations who came to our rescue.
Many were hurt, four died on the Hopkins County side of Caldwell County, but it could have been much worse. The millions of dollars’ worth of damage, loss of the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center, and untold vehicles won't soon be forgotten.
I was told tornadoes sound like trains, but to me it sounded like a jet engine taking off from the runway. I would not wish what happened to Kentucky on anybody. Photographs from my home have been found as far away as Louisville and almost as far north as near Indianapolis.
Michael Jarboe
My day started at 9:30 p.m. when I normally get up to get ready for work in Princeton, Kentucky, and we live in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. So, as I am getting ready for work, the warning went out for Princeton, Kentucky, which at this point I made a call to my work, told them I was going to be late and that they had a tornado heading their way.
It seemed like it was within minutes we was getting the warning and it was heading straight for us, so my wife made our two out of three kids get in the hallway; our youngest son was at my sister-in-law’s house, which was a mile away from our house. So, my wife was on the phone with her sister and I was getting a phone call from my dad who lives in Owensboro, Kentucky, letting me know we had a tornado heading our way.
It was then as I was heading to the hallway with the family it was already at our door steps, and before I could get down in the hallway the windows was being blown out and everything was flying through the windows. My boy’s bedroom door was flying off the frame and on top of me and my son.
What felt like forever was over within 8 minutes.
After digging ourselves out of the house from everything that was on the floor we was able to make it outside of the house and noticed everything around us was destroyed or gone. And looking at our home, we knew it was a total loss, and our lives was about to change as we knew it.
For the last nine months we have been staying with my sister-in-law’s house waiting on getting a home or maybe help getting one built, which we are across the street from where we lived at. And I would have to say it has been a blessing to even get the help and hope more families get the same help.
Tammy McKinney
I never watched the news and weather that day, but I remember vividly what happened.
Normally, I just ignore the weather warnings on my phone because like everyone else believed it will never hit them. That's when faith stepped in. God spoke to me to "Get ready," and I started preparing the bathroom as the safe room in Windhaven Apartments.
In between preparations, I went upstairs and told my upstairs neighbors to please go downstairs to their mother's apartment next to me, because I knew it would be safer. They did, despite not believing it was going to hit us. All the time the voice kept saying "get ready," and when I was finished getting ready, I sat for a brief moment when the siren went off like the fifth time that night. My son was almost asleep. The final siren, God said "safe room" and I told me son "bathroom, now!"
My husband couldn't get in the door way of bathroom, ‘cause his wheelchair wouldn't fit. I left a crack in my window that night, and a huge tornado wind gust came in the window, under bedroom door and under his wheelchair. It shoved him in the door and wedged him in the doorway. He held onto the bathroom door with dog in one hand and his other hand holding wall. He said he felt his wheelchair rise.
I felt the ground shaking as I protected my son. The tornado blew off Windhaven's roof, so my neighbors who were downstairs was saved. Then it was pitch black with electricity out, so I used my cell phone to help light the way. I asked everyone loudly in all apartments if they were OK.
Then I came across a lady in the one bedroom apartment too. Her whole living room and kitchen walls were caving in. She was in her bathroom screaming on her phone to someone to please come get her. I boldly walked in and told her she needed to go to a safer place. She followed. I didn't want to see the apartment collapse on her.
Eleven months later, my 10 year old and myself have PTSD over this trauma. Even my dog has PTSD over it. To this day, we are still displaced in Clinton, Kentucky, at least until Samaritan’s Purse builds our house.
I am thankful and grateful for the graces and mercies of my hero God to save us in this horrible tornado. And that God put me in right places at right times to help others after this tragedy. I am thankful and grateful that Samaritan’s Purse is building us a house, and soon my 10 year old ADHD and autistic child shall have a yard to play in! This is my true story.
Logan Kovach
My name is Logan Kovach, and I am from Dawson Springs, Kentucky. During that night, we had Noah and Trent on the TV, and if it wasn't for them, me and my family would not be here. We had one thing damaged. During December, my church has a distribution center for supplies, and every time I would get a chance I would go and help out.
We had no heat in our apartment, so we was somewhere else for the month of December. One of our church members that me and my family was good friends with passed away during the tornado.
I got to meet new people along the way that was helping others out. And I thank God every single day for these workers out in Mayfield and Dawson Springs.
Kimberly Kelley
After watching and listening to Trent, Noah and Kaylee for quite some time, on December 10, 2021, it was apparent by the tone of their voices, along with their body language, they were extremely concerned as to what was heading our way.
Shortly after 6 p.m. that evening, I received a phone call from a friend saying his wife was trapped inside the candle factory in Mayfield. He wanted a ride to Mayfield as she had their only car with her at the factory. Unless you've witnessed such devastation before, there's no way that one can begin to comprehend what lied in store as, without hesitation, I was soon heading to Mayfield with my friend to find his wife.
As soon as we approached the junction of Hwy 121 and I-69, I was positive that we had driven way too far...we must be on another planet. What should have been a 5 minute drive to the candle factory took nearly two hours. In total and complete darkness, we didn’t know where we were at. I was trying to avoid debris in the road — church steeples, electrical poles, furniture, the list goes on. Even though I was running over things and dragging things under the car, I knew that we had to push on at a snail’s pace.
We begin hearing screaming, crying, cries for help. We had to keep moving as best we could to get to the candle factory. At last and with the hand of God, we made it to the candle factory complex. My initial reaction was to thank God for getting us that far.
Then the screams, cries for help, cries of pain started again. Emergency personnel were arriving on the scene and it became a scene in a video game. Vehicles, sirens, lights flashing at high speed, meeting each other coming and going. For me, the reality and shock of what had happened took hold. I persevered in doing all I could to help find my friend. After five hours (which seemed like an eternity), she was found, injured but alive.
For several months after that horrific night, each time I would see flashing lights of an emergency vehicle, I simply had to pull off of the road as I could see the high speed, nonstop emergency vehicles at the candle factory. Yes, I would do it all over again if I had too, but the cries for help, the screaming in fear and pain and those flashing lights and sirens will stay with me forever.
I along with countless others who experienced the devastation left on the night of December 10, 2021, have a whole new perspective on the word "tornado." It's very difficult to drive through the areas that we navigated on that fateful night.
Carson Couey
I'm 16, at the time 15. I had been watching the weather for the last few days leading up to the tornado. I had a feeling that we were going to get bad storms, but I wasn't expecting what happened.
I'm a ham radio operator and a member of PARA (Paducah Amateur Radio Association). I had gotten home from school and started monitoring the weather.
The first tornado watch was issued, and we started talking on the radio about what we thought would happen. There was a little pop-up cell that was rotating that happened probably around 5 p.m. or so. I was out of that's storm's path, so I wasn't worried about it. Later that evening I remember watching that super cell get bigger as it made its way from Arkansas.
I knew there was nothing I could do, so I waited. I watched it ‘til it came near Mayfield, and that's when one of the radar scans predicted the tornado was going to hit me head on. That storm scared me, and storms don't scare me. Luckily, it went south of us, but it unfortunately went right through Mayfield.
I remember monitoring NOAA, and their transmitter kept losing power, and as the tornado was going through Mayfield, our lights in my house at Reidland were flickering as buildings and power lines got destroyed.
That was when it hit me that an EF-4 tornado was destroying buildings and killing people. The lighting in that storm was crazy, but just 30 mins before this storm came it was pretty normal outside. That storm inspired me to become a SKYWARN storm spotter, and several months later that's what I did.