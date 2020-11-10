PADUCAH — November is "Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month" in Paducah.
Virtual learning in local school districts has created another obstacle for homeless students.
A senior at Paducah Tilghman High School who wants to remain anonymous, lives at the Deluxe Inn. She said not having a stable home and doing virtual learning is tough.
"It can sometimes be depressing because I don't have a room to just go and isolate myself in," the student said. "I'm just out in the open."
Heather Anderson, the Paducah Public School's "McKinney-Vento Liason" works with homeless students.
Anderson gives them school supplies, toiletries, clothes and now Wi-Fi jet packs to help with virtual learning.
"Their grades were already affected because homelessness is a trauma and that's a lot for a young person to deal with," Anderson said. "The challenge is to provide excellent support for these students."
Anderson said 80 students in the district are homeless.
"Because we're not able to see folks in person and discuss at length with them their living situation it's more difficult to identify," Anderson said.
While resources like free meals, Wi-Fi access, and school supplies are available, students said having a stable home is not something to take for granted.
"Be more grateful if I did have my own space and I feel like people who do have their own space," the student said. "They should really take advantage of that. Because on my behalf, I feel like I kinda took a lot of stuff for granted when I shouldn't of."
Anderson said they're collecting store gift cards to help homeless students for the holidays. You can call the school board office and ask for "Heather Anderson" to donate. You can also email her at: heather.anderson@paducah.kyschools.us