CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A visitation service has been scheduled for a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement Saturday in Calloway County, Kentucky.
Saturday, Kentucky State Police said a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Murray Police Department responded to a call reporting a suspicious person on Radio Road in the community of Dexter. The man was fatally shot after "an altercation with law enforcement," KSP said. An autopsy was conducted Sunday in Madisonville. Further details about the alleged altercation and the names of the law enforcement officers involved have not been released.
A visitation service will be held for the man, 42-year-old John Hale of Almo, Kentucky, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Imes Funeral Home in Murray.
To see the obituary for John Hale, click here.