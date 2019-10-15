MURPHYSBORO, IL — Murphysboro teachers and students had a successful first day of classes after coming back from a five-day strike over salary increases.

During the strike, the teachers' union said the school board wasn't offering enough of an increase, and the board said the school district couldn't afford what the union was asking.

But, on Thursday, the teachers offered to ratify a tentative agreement with the district.

Teacher and union spokeswoman Lisa Shields said it was an emotional day for everyone.

No more picket lines for the school district. Instead, the only lines they had to worry about Thursday were parent pick up lines. Shields said that’s the way they like it.

"I can tell you I don't know if I've been happier to walk in the school and see my students. I can tell you the other teachers felt the same way " said Shields.

After five days with no class, she said the students were just as excited to see them.

"Students were hugging the teachers, and we were hugging them back. It was just like coming home again," said Shields.

Parents like Lyle Bulliner were happy to drop their kids off at school.

"It felt good. That way I could come home and get some sleep" said Bulliner.

Robert Cox doesn't have any kids in school, but he said he supported the teachers during the strike. He's happy things worked out.

"Things are maybe not back to normal, but going in the right direction for the teachers. If you don't support them, how are they going to support the town?" said Cox.

Now, Shields said it's time for her class to pick up where they left off.

"It's time to move forward and do the best we can for our students like we did every other day before this happened," said Shields.

Her students had some questions about what happened. She used it as an opportunity to teach them to respect people even when you have a different opinion.The board will have a ratification vote on Tuesday.