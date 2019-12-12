MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear will sign an executive order restoring voting rights to nonviolent felons who have completed their sentences.
Beshear made the announcement during his inaugural address Tuesday.
John Williams is a husband, stepfather, and grandfather. He voted for the first time last year, after having a felony record for 20 years. It took eight months to get his voting rights restored after filing a form at the McCracken County Probation and Parole office.
With the executive order Beshear plans to sign Thursday, more than 100,000 people like Williams will get the chance to vote.
"People that have the felonies, we live here just like everybody else does," Williams says. "You know, we pay the taxes, we go to work every day, and it feels good to have a say-so in who's elected."
Commonwealth Attorney Dan Boaz says realistically not all nonviolent convicted felons will take advantage of their voting rights. But for those who do, they'll bring more people to the polls and be a step in the right direction.
Boaz says he deals with nonviolent felony cases regularly, from drugs, theft, and missed child support payments. He says this can help keep these people out of trouble.
"People who are allowed to participate in their government, will actually care about their government and try and make it better," Boaz says. "So, I think it will be a positive impact both on the government and our democracy and the people who are participating in it."
Williams is glad the voting rights restoration process will be easier.
"In a way, it boosts your self esteem,"Williams says. "You know, because for so long you're considered an outsider and you don't have any rights. But people that have paid their debts to society, you know, should be able to have the same amenities that everyone else has."
Voting rights will not be restored automatically. There will still be a process felons must go through. The specific steps are still being determined.