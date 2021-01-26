Mostly cloudy today with temps in the lower 50s.
Wake Up Weather: 1/26/21
- Trent Okerson
-
- Updated
Jillianne Moncrief
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Light Snow May Create Isolated Slick Spots Today... Light snow showers will move across extreme southeast Missouri, the southern tip of Illinois, and portions of western Kentucky along and south of Interstate 24 and Interstate 69 from late this morning through the afternoon. Up to one inch of snow may accumulate during this time, mainly on grass or other elevated surfaces. However, there may be isolated slick spots on untreated roads and bridges. Drivers should use extra caution if driving in snowy conditions today.
Currently in Paducah
32°F
Mostly Cloudy
51°F / 32°F
