Tracking high temperatures in the 50s.
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of a trace to 2 inches, and ice accumulations of one quarter to one half inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. This area is generally along and east of a line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion Illinois, stretching eastward to Mayfield and Henderson Kentucky to Santa Claus Indiana. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes, especially on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Currently in Paducah
39°
Clear
52° / 26°
- Family of 12 displaced by tornado receives two RVs from nonprofit EmergencyRV
- State police arrest Fancy Farm man accused of sending school shooting threat
- State police investigating after woman hit and killed by pickup truck in Lyon County
- State police identify man killed after shooting at police at Graves County Fairground distribution center
- Federal judge rejects plea agreement in Travis McMichael hate crime charge
- Tom Brady says he hasn't made decision on retiring yet
- Kentucky getting more than $1.5 million to help families in need pay heating and cooling bills
- Encouraging letters sent to 5-year-old diagnosed with PSTD after tornado
- Doctors call Mayfield mom a 'miracle' after surviving a near deadly battle with covid, emergency birth
- Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dead at 30
