Tracking clouds for the afternoon with temperatures reaching the lower 50s.
- Trigg County High School teacher passes away after battle with COVID-19
- Beshear: Kentuckians age 70 and older to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines by Feb. 1
- Local school districts resuming in-person classes with majority of students choosing to return
- Deputies: Teenager shot in his home in Weakley County, Tenn.
- 2 men accused of shooting at police officer arrested in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Energy assistance available for west Kentucky families struggling to pay utility bills
- Man charged with murder in girlfriend's shooting death arraigned in McCracken County
- Paducah Mayor George Bray talks priorities as he assumes office
- COVID-19 triggers blood clots
- Paducah City Commission to take final vote on aquatic center during first commission meeting of 2021
