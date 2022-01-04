Weather Alert

...Periods of Freezing Drizzle Possible this Morning... Isolated to patchy freezing drizzle will be possible this morning across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the western tip of Kentucky. With temperatures forecast to be in the 20s to near 30 or so, any freezing drizzle that develops may create a light glaze of ice...especially on untreated roads, bridges, overpasses and sidewalks. Motorists this should use caution and be prepared to slow down if the very light precipitation develops.