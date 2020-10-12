A breezy day with a chance of afternoon rain showers and temperatures in the mid 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
44°F
Clear
75°F / 44°F
Top Stories
Articles
- McConnell and McGrath talk COVID-19 relief in Kentucky Senate seat debate
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Challenger Amy McGrath debate
- Six people injured, driver arrested after truck falls down embankment where bridge once stood
- McConnell and McGrath debate not livestreamed on WSPD Local 6
- Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after 'unexplained illness'
- Deputies investigating several thefts, asking for help in identifying suspect
- All-Virtual Wednesdays Added to Fall Calendar for Paducah Middle and PTHS Students
- Dollar General to open new stores targeting wealthier shoppers
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear provides COVID-19 update remote after coming into contact with positive case
- County clerks say large crowd of people expected on first in-person voting day in Kentucky
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.