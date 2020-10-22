Pick day of the week with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
69°F
Partly Cloudy
83°F / 63°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate
- Paducah Tilghman High School students hold walkout to protest photo of superintendent in blackface
- 2nd Breonna Taylor grand juror criticizes proceedings
- Calloway County residents petition against proposed water rate increases
- Man canoeing 7,500 miles across U.S. makes pit stop in Paducah
- Report provides update in Shannon Scott double murder case
- Police: Man arrested after threatening several people with a knife, creating disturbance at local motel
- Dozens of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McCracken County
- Suspects sought in Tiptonville, TN homicide
- Photo emerges of Paducah Public Schools superintendent with blackface
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.