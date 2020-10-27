High chance of rain this morning with temperatures staying cool in the lower 50s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...SOUTHWEST INDIANA...WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, GALLATIN, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JOHNSON, MASSAC, POPE, PULASKI, SALINE, UNION, WHITE AND WILLIAMSON. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA, GIBSON, PIKE, POSEY, SPENCER, VANDERBURGH AND WARRICK. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CRITTENDEN, DAVIESS, FULTON, GRAVES, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, UNION KY AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BUTLER, CARTER, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, RIPLEY, SCOTT, STODDARD AND WAYNE MO. * FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM ZETA WILL COMBINE WITH A STORM SYSTEM MOVING IN FROM THE SOUTHERN PLAINS. WIDESPREAD SHOWERS, HEAVY AT TIMES, WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS THE REGION TODAY INTO TONIGHT. THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL IS EXPECTED THIS EVENING INTO THURSDAY MORNING. * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 3 1/2 TO AROUND 4 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WATCH AREA. THESE AMOUNTS MAY CAUSE FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&
Currently in Paducah
47°F
Fog
52°F / 46°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah McCracken County NAACP releases statement calling for Shively resignation
- Local Kentucky "red zone" counties determining 'what's next' with governor's recommendations
- Shively meets with students and NAACP over blackface photo
- Experts weigh in on how the Paducah Public School District can commit to anti-racism
- 'It was so moving': Vienna students and staff pray for teen victims in deadly crash
- Investigation begins for late night shots fired in Murray
- First time in 76 years, a full Moon on Halloween
- McCracken County Public Schools relases statement on possible instruction type change
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says "We have more COVID than ever before"
- Southern Illinois business owner talks working under state's mitigation plan
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.