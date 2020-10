Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG NEAR BODIES OF WATER... AREAS OF DENSE FOG HAVE DEVELOPED OVER LARGE BODIES OF WATER ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN KENTUCKY, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. THE MOST DENSE FOG WILL BE ALONG THE OHIO, MISSISSIPPI, WABASH, AND GREEN RIVERS AS WELL AS LOCATIONS NEAR KENTUCKY LAKE AND LAKE BARKLEY. DRIVERS SHOULD BE WATCHFUL FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO FOG WHEN DRIVING OVER OR NEAR LARGE RIVERS AND LAKES. YOU MAY EXPERIENCE VISIBILITIES BETWEEN ZERO TO ONE QUARTER OF A MILE OVER A VERY SHORT DISTANCE. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS OR FOG LIGHTS WHEN TRAVELING. LEAVE PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN YOURSELF AND OTHER DRIVERS ON THE ROAD. ANY FOG THAT DEVELOPS SHOULD GRADUALLY LIFT AND DISSIPATE BY THE MIDDLE OF THE MORNING.