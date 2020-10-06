Tracking sunny skies for today with warmer weather in the mid 70s.
52°F
Clear
75°F / 41°F
- "You want to hope you get your call back, but that call never comes." People want answers as Kentucky deals with backlog of unemployment claims
- John A. Logan College suspends diversity activities as they review President Trumps order prohibiting workforce diversity training
- Trump calls for stimulus negotiations to stop until after Election Day
- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear calls more more mask enforcement as COVID-19 cases go up
- Marshall County couple looking for support as they build free desks for virtual learners
- Beshear says Kentucky is "fully committed" to reopening unemployment offices statewide
- Texas officer charged with murder after shooting a 31-year-old Black man who tried to intervene in a dispute, attorney says
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Prefiled Kentucky bill would expand definition of dog and cat torture
- What The Tech: Totally Free TV
