A breezy day with a chance of afternoon showers and temperatures in the upper 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
54°F
Cloudy
77°F / 54°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Restaurants, bars and customers prepare for new mitigation plan across Southern Illinois
- Telethon of Stars: Ellie French's story
- Biden wants to see masks mandated in all 50 states. These are the ones that don't require them
- Unity water tower design still needs city approval to move forward
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- There's a plan afoot to replace the Electoral College, and your state may already be part of it
- Fundraisers to be held benefiting Murray nonprofit that provides rental assistance
- POLICE: One man arrested, another still being sought after car chase
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announces over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases across the state
- I-24 eastbound at 18mm in McCracken County reopened
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.