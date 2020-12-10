Pick day of the week with sunny skies and temperatures warming up to the upper 60s.
- Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of Tennessee nurse
- Kentucky state police searching for two inmates escape from prison in Lake County, TN
- US executes Louisiana truck driver who killed daughter
- 43 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Marshall County
- 60 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Purchase district of west Kentucky
- Vigil to be held for child killed in Williamson County; woman accused of her murder makes first court appearance
- Superintendent Donald Shively to have 40 days unpaid leave following blackface incident
- Murray, Hopkinsville fall in state semifinals
- 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris indicted on new child sex charges
- 95 days on a ventilator: Man regaining strength after COVID-19 battle
