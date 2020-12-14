Cold and breezy day with cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the lower 40s.
- Beshear gives update on what Kentucky schools can expect when in-person instruction resumes
- Parents continue to call for termination of Paducah superintendent with billboard
- Murray J.C. Penney to close in the coming months
- Kentucky's 8 presidential electors cast votes for Trump
- Paducah Pizza Inn joins Kentucky restaurants in reopening dining rooms
- Fiscal court approves salary increases and interim emergency management director
- Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital expects to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday
- Arrest made connected to death of Breonna Taylor protester
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Tennessee secures 1st vaccine shipment, puts it in reserves
